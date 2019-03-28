The 5 Best Pregnancy Pillows for a Better Night's Sleep

Finding a comfortable position to sleep can be hard when you're pregnant. These are some of the best pregnancy pillows on the market to help you sleep easier.

Hip pain, heartburn, having to wake up every few hours to pee—getting a full eight hours of shuteye is challenging when you're pregnant, especially in the third trimester. "During pregnancy, most women will experience some insomnia," says Fahimeh Sasan, DO, an assistant professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive science at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. "Sometimes it's difficult finding a comfortable position, and sometimes it's for no reason at all."

One way to sleep more comfortably? Invest in a good pregnancy pillow. These pillows are made with moms-to-be in mind and can deliver much-needed support for side sleeping. Although there are countless different models out there (some pricier than others), the most important feature is simply that the one you buy helps you sleep through the night. "From a medical perspective, there is nothing beneficial or harmful about what pillow you use during pregnancy," notes Dr. Sasan, adding that what works for each woman is different. "It's purely a comfort issue."

Here, some of the top-rated models on the market to help you sleep easier.

