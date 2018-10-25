Influencer Reminds Us That for Every Woman Unhappy With Stretch Marks, There’s One Wishing She Had Them

Here's why she's proud of all the droopy wrinkles on her belly.

By Samantha Lauriello
October 25, 2018

The grass is always greener, right? If you have curly hair, you wish you had straight; if you're tall, you want to be short, and vice versa. Influencer Desiree Fortin is proving this pattern also applies to postpartum stretch marks.

In a recent Instagram post, Fortin included this quote: “For every woman unhappy with her postpartum marks, there is one wishing she had them.” In other words, being a mother is a blessing, one not all women are fortunate enough to have. So instead of criticizing postpartum bodies, we should be celebrating them.

“For every women unhappy with her postpartum marks, there is one wishing she had them.” I love this quote. I once was her, the "one," waiting, wishing, hoping to be a Mother. Finding out I was finally going to be a Mom was one most incredible feelings. It didn't matter whether I was going to give birth naturally or have a cesarean (however you do it, you’re amazing). And it didn't matter that my body was going to change drastically. I was finally going to be a Mom, a Mom to triplets! And although I never imagined my body would look the way it does now, it represents so much more. There is a lot of extra skin, stretch marks, sag and wrinkles. And while my new Mom body may be hard to love sometimes, it is a new me that represents the power of the female body and the miracle of carrying three babies. As I have shared before, I call my postpartum marks my "Hope wounds" and they have taught me a greater meaning of self-love and appreciation for my body. I think that it is important to change our Mom body perspectives. There is empowerment for yourself in loving yourself. Our postpartum marks are stories of hope, stories of love, and sometimes stories of loss. There is so much beauty in our Mom bodies because above all they represent life, our children, and the undeniable love we have for them. For the "one"somewhere wishing, hoping, praying for her miracle, this is for you. For the one who delivered and lost your baby, I know these are all you physically have left of your angel. You are strong mama. And to all the Mama's struggling to love themselves: you're beautiful, strong, and may you be empowered to love yourself a little more today!! Choose to change your perspective because your beautiful! Bra/Undies: @knix >>> the most incredible bra and underwear I own!!! P.S EXCITING NEWS Next week I leave for an amazing Body + Love Workshop by @sarahsapora I’m so excited to be surrounded and inspired by an amazing group of people all supporting each other! I will be share more details in my stories 💕

Fortin recalled when she was the one waiting, hoping, and wishing motherhood would be in the cards for her. “Finding out I was finally going to be a mom was one [of the] most incredible feelings,” she wrote. “It didn't matter that my body was going to change drastically. I was finally going to be a mom, a mom to triplets!”

She admits she didn’t imagine her body would look the way it does now, with extra skin, stretch marks, and wrinkles, but it doesn’t matter. “While my new mom body may be hard to love sometimes, it is a new me that represents the power of the female body and the miracle of carrying three babies.”

She’s right. Bringing a baby, let alone three at one time, into the world is damn hard, and all mothers deserve to have their strength recognized.

“Our postpartum marks are stories of hope, stories of love, and sometimes stories of loss,” she wrote. “There is so much beauty in our mom bodies because above all they represent life, our children, and the undeniable love we have for them.”

