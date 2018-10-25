Influencer Reminds Us That for Every Woman Unhappy With Stretch Marks, There’s One Wishing She Had Them

The grass is always greener, right? If you have curly hair, you wish you had straight; if you're tall, you want to be short, and vice versa. Influencer Desiree Fortin is proving this pattern also applies to postpartum stretch marks.

In a recent Instagram post, Fortin included this quote: “For every woman unhappy with her postpartum marks, there is one wishing she had them.” In other words, being a mother is a blessing, one not all women are fortunate enough to have. So instead of criticizing postpartum bodies, we should be celebrating them.

Fortin recalled when she was the one waiting, hoping, and wishing motherhood would be in the cards for her. “Finding out I was finally going to be a mom was one [of the] most incredible feelings,” she wrote. “It didn't matter that my body was going to change drastically. I was finally going to be a mom, a mom to triplets!”

She admits she didn’t imagine her body would look the way it does now, with extra skin, stretch marks, and wrinkles, but it doesn’t matter. “While my new mom body may be hard to love sometimes, it is a new me that represents the power of the female body and the miracle of carrying three babies.”

She’s right. Bringing a baby, let alone three at one time, into the world is damn hard, and all mothers deserve to have their strength recognized.

“Our postpartum marks are stories of hope, stories of love, and sometimes stories of loss,” she wrote. “There is so much beauty in our mom bodies because above all they represent life, our children, and the undeniable love we have for them.”

