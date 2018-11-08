This Influencer Posed With Her Stomach Out to Make an Important Point About Postpartum Bodies

By Samantha Lauriello
November 08, 2018

We gush over a woman’s body when she’s pregnant, saying she looks like she’s glowing and that her stomach is adorable. So then why do we try to erase all remnants of it postpartum? That’s the question influencer Lindsay Wolf is asking, and we couldn’t agree more.

“Learning to love my stretched post-baby belly, rather than try to change it, became the key to my entire journey toward self-love,” Wolf wrote in a recent Instagram post showing a side-by-side shot of her 36 weeks pregnant and two years postpartum.

We delight in the pregnant female body, yet do everything we can to erase the remnants of it postpartum. And today, I sit & wonder - why? ❤️ These two photos were taken about two years apart. On the left, I’m 36 weeks pregnant with my firstborn, and on the right, I’m two years postpartum. Learning to love my stretched post-baby belly, rather than try to change it, has became the key to my entire journey toward self-love. I actually credit the challenging, yet ultimately rewarding love story of wholeheartedly embracing my postpartum body with inspiring me to fiercely advocate for universal body acceptance today. The discovery - that my body was, is, & always will be beautiful, worthy, miraculous, & just as it needs to be through every phase of life - has quite literally set me free. I share this with you today NOT to discourage new moms from taking actions to feel good about their bodies by methods of weight loss or exercise or dieting or restriction - but to rather give you a powerful alternative & complement to all of these experiences. Here before you is a visual of a risky, vulnerable choice that has the life-changing potential to allow you to breathe easier, live more fully, & love yourself a whole lot more than any short or long-term diet may promise to offer. If you can find it deep within yourself to value, admire, and embrace the woman on the right AS MUCH as the woman on the left, you have a very special opportunity to change your entire life for the better. I know I sure did. I now see beauty in ALL bodies. I see beauty in all parts of myself. And I want to continue looking for beauty of this kind for the rest of my life in everyone I meet. But especially myself. The woman on the right deserves the respect of the whole world - just as much as her pregnant counterpart. And when we as mothers rise up and fully own this truth, I honestly believe we will all be set free. (maternity photo by @bluevioletphoto) 🦋 . . . . . . . . . . . #postpartumbody #motherhood #plussize #pregnancy #effyourbeautystandards #nonairbrushedme #bodyacceptance #selflove #mothers #postpartumbelly #EDrecovery #youareworthy #allbodiesaregoodbodies

She admitted her journey to loving her postpartum body hasn’t been a walk in the park, but pushing herself to continue on that journey and fully embrace herself has inspired her to advocate for body-positivity.

“The discovery–that my body was, is, and always will be beautiful, worthy, miraculous, and just as it needs to be through every phase of life–has quite literally set me free,” Wolf wrote.

Don’t get her wrong, she isn’t saying you shouldn’t exercise or work to make yourself feel good about your body postpartum. Instead, she wants you to love yourself through every part of the journey and celebrate the magic your body created.

“If you can find it deep within yourself to value, admire, and embrace the woman on the right AS MUCH as the woman on the left, you have a very special opportunity to change your entire life for the better,” Wolf wrote.

She’s right. You deserve self-love regardless of your appearance, and all mamas should be insanely proud of how much their bodies have accomplished. Cherish your body; it’s the only one you get.

