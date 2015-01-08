Parents Teach Kids Where Babies Come From and the Results Are Hilarious

Nobody likes "the talk"—discussing the birds and the bees is uncomfortable whether you're the parent or the kid. But it turns out that watching other parents explain sex to their kids is hilarious.

Cut.com—the same site responsible for the viral video "100 Years of Beauty Trends in 1 Minute"—filmed nine families with kids who appear to be between the ages of about 5 and 10. Parents started out by explaining that they'd be talking about where babies come from, and asked them what they'd heard. One kid had already learned everything from his older brother (much to his father's chagrin), but other answers ranged from "they come out of your butt" to "the van-gina."

From there, moms and dads gave them the low-down, and their reactions will make you smile.

[youtube

]

Some YouTube commenters have said the kids featured in the video seem too young to be hearing this information, but according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, they're right on target. Children start to notice differences between girls and boys as early as infancy, and from there, curiosity only grows.

By the time a child is 3, the AAP recommends using correct anatomical words (penis, vagina) in a matter-of-fact way, and the organization says that kids who ask where babies come from can handle being told the truth. Learn more at kidshealth.org.

