How One Woman Lost 52 lbs with a No-Diet Diet

Sophia Chalmers followed three simple eating rules and shed 52 pounds.
As told to Shaun Chavis
From Health magazine
Sophia Chalmers, 34, of New York City found her ideal weight!
The day after I delivered my son, Finn, last November, I weighed 187 pounds. I couldn’t believe I was that big! As a former competitive figure skater, I’d actually been too thin in the past: 5 feet 7 inches tall and 110 pounds. Once I got pregnant, I ballooned.
After I had Finn, I knew I had to lose weight, but I didn’t want to go back to being underweight, either. There had to be a happy middle place. I started pushing Finn in a stroller; we’d walk for hours. And because I can’t do diets—when I try them, I’m always thinking about my next meal—I relied on three simple eating rules:
- I ate only when I was hungry.
- I ate only small meals.
- I ate just until I wasn’t hungry anymore and didn’t get “ugh!” full.
Now, I weigh a healthy 135 pounds. And I love feeling light on my feet!
Timeline to Slim
- 125 lbs-Mar 2008-Just learned I’m pregnant!
- 187 lbs-Nov 2008-A week after delivery. My vow: Fit into my slim jeans.
- 150 lbs-Apr 2009-150, finally! I’m on a roll.
- 140 lbs-Jun 2009-Tracy Anderson DVDs rock—I love the results!
- 135 lbs-Now-Total weight lost (since having Finn): 52 pounds
