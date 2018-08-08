This Mom Had a Hilarious Response to a Man Who Told Her to ‘Cover Up’ While Breastfeeding in Public

We have zero tolerance for public breastfeeding shamers, including the unidentified man who told this woman to "cover up" while she was nursing her baby. But what we’ll never get tired of are genius moms like this one, who find absolutely perfect ways to clap back.

A friend’s daughter-in-law was told to “cover up” while feeding her baby, so she did!🤣 I’ve never met her, but I think... Posted by Carol Lockwood on Monday, July 30, 2018

This mom heard "cover up" and thought, if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. She did what the guy asked and threw a towel over just her head while her baby was still feeding. You’re welcome mister shamer, your request has been completed.

“A friend’s daughter-in-law was told to “cover up” while feeding her baby, so she did!” Facebook user Carol Lockwood wrote on July 31. “I’ve never met her, but I think she’s AWESOME!!!”

RELATED: 11 Real Women Share the Strange Things Pregnancy Did to Their Bodies

She sure isn't the only one cheering on this mom. Since it was posted, the photo has received over 198,000 shares, 112,000 likes, and 16,000 comments.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard stories of mothers being asked to cover up, and it probably won’t be the last—even though public breastfeeding just became legal in all 50 states. But the Internet has officially spoken, and it’s done with anyone who doesn’t have respect for moms who give milk in public.