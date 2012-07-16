Molly Sims: How I'm Getting My Pre-Baby Body Back

Last month, one of our favorite cover celebs, Molly Sims, and her husband, Scott Stuber, welcomed 7-pound life-changer Brooks Alan Stuber into their world. Now Molly is working with Health to get her pre-Brooks body back. We’ve enlisted Ashley Koff, R.D., author of Mom Energy, as well as celebrity trainer (and new mom!) Tracy Anderson, creator of the popular Tracy Anderson Method. But you don’t have to be a new mom to benefit from Molly’s diet/fitness strategy. Anyone looking to lose weight, get in shape--or both--can benefit from our plan. Check back regularly to follow Molly’s progress.

I gained 50 pounds during my pregnancy. I was so uncomfortable in the final days, I couldn’t wait for the day when I could exercise again, or a time when I no longer craved things I never even liked before (like sweets!). But then my baby boy arrived and getting back in shape was the last thing I cared about. My good days and bad days--especially in the beginning--revolved around whether or not he was getting enough milk. Even now, I look at him and I can’t believe he was in my tummy less than a month ago. (A tummy, by the way, I am able to suck in for the first time in 11 months!)

Slowly but surely, the old me--the one who is actually into exercise and eating right--has begun to resurface. Since I had a C-section I won’t be able to start working out again for another couple of weeks, so portion control is an even bigger deal. Ashley’s plan calls for eating mostly whole foods every three hours--it comes out to about 1600 calories a day, which seems like a lot especially since, in the beginning, I had no appetite. I’d make myself eat anyway--not just because I’m breast-feeding, but also because Ashley reminded me that eating every three hours helps keep my metabolism humming.

All the meals and snacks are a balance of protein, healthy fats, and carbs (no more than 15-20 grams of carbs each)--plus everything is super-simple to make. If food prep is complicated, I won’t do it. For back up, I’ve stocked my freezer with Ashley-approved Applegate Farms organic chicken sausages (I cut them into cubes and serve with a roasted sweet potato), Dr. Praegers broccoli pancakes, and veggie burgers.

The other thing Ashley reminded me of: Sleep is as important as the diet itself. If I’m stressed, my body will hold on to the extra weight. My goal this week: More sleep!