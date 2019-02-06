The Best Maternity Leggings, According to Women Who Lived in Theirs Every Day

Maternity leggings that are flattering, stylish, and comfortable do exist. We asked new moms to share the pairs they loved during their pregnancies.
The perfect maternity leggings should feel soft against skin, have plenty of stretch to support your growing bump (without digging in too tightly), and still have a snug enough fit so that they're not riding down all day. Last but not least, they should look good—after all, you get a lot of use out of your go-to pair of leggings when you're expecting.
It's challenging to find a pair of maternity tights that does it all, but not impossible. We polled the people who know best—new moms who just spent the better part of a year basically living in their maternity leggings—to share the ones that didn't disappoint. Below, the best maternity leggings that will keep you cozy and comfortable for the next nine months (and postpartum too).
1
Splendid Secret Fit Belly French Terry Maternity Leggings
These leggings are available in three neutral colors (black, gray, and navy) and made of a thicker French terry material that feels crazy comfortable on your bump. "They're a bit of a splurge, but I basically lived in them, so they were well worth it," says Brittany Cuttrell, from Boston.
2
Gap Maternity Pure Body Full Panel Leggings
Health executive digital editor Dara Kapoor was "Gap all the way" during her pregnancy. The retailer offers a range of maternity leggings in different styles, but she preferred this full-panel pair. "It's a little extra when you're early in the second trimester, but by the time you're about to pop, the full panel is everything," she says. "I also wore them during the 'fourth trimester' postpartum, and they help cover up the skin sagging that inevitably happens after carrying a baby."
3
Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel Maternity Crossover Panel Active Leggings
"These worked great for me from 20 weeks through postpartum," says Deb Smith of Brooklyn, New York. "The crossover panel in the back gives you nice support, and the stretch was comfortable on a seven-hour flight. I gave away all my maternity clothes, but I can't seem to let these go."
4
Alo Yoga High-Waist Alosoft Goddess Legging
Early in your pregnancy or postpartum? While not technically maternity leggings, fitness influencer and personal trainer Astrid Swan found that going one size up in these super soft Alo leggings did the trick. "They were able to grow with me and the waistband didn't dig into my belly," she tells Health.
5
Gap Maternity GapFit Full Panel 7/8 Leggings in Performance Cotton
"I've enjoyed workout leggings I've gotten from Gap—great prices, style, and feel/comfort," says Brittany Makhani, a mom-to-be in New York City. "I got a lot of compliments wearing these gold-stripe leggings and these similar ones in color."
6
A Pea in the Pod Luxe Essentials Secret Fit Belly Ultra Soft Maternity Leggings
"These were one of my favorite pairs for winter," says Julia Edelstein from New York City. "They're nice and thick, soft, high-quality, have a comfy band, good coverage, and a nice price."
7
Bandia Maternity Over The Bump Legging With Zip Detail
Multiple mamas raved about Asos' faux leather leggings. "I really liked them for wearing out or to work with a shirt or sweater over, and they weren't too expensive," says Joanna Muenz of New York City. While that particular pair has since sold out, the ones pictured here offer a similarly sleek look for work, thanks to the chic zipper detail at the hem.