Maria Menounos Snapchats Her Egg-Retrieval Procedure

It looks like Maria Menounos and fiancé Keven Undergaro are getting ready to be parents.

Yesterday, the 37-year-old E! News host shared a series of videos and photos on Snapchat while in the hospital having an egg-retrieval procedure. During this medical procedure, patients are sedated while a doctor removes eggs for future in vitro fertilization treatments.

In vitro fertilization (often referred to as IVF) is a type of assisted reproductive technology in which a woman's eggs are fertilized with sperm in a laboratory to create embryos, which are then implanted in the woman's womb. Some women choose to undergo this procedure when they're having trouble getting pregnant (for example, if they have a medical condition such as endometriosis or uterine fibroids). About 165,00 IVF procedures are performed in the U.S. each year, according to a 2014 report from the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology.

In one of the Snapchat videos, Menounos could be seen lying in a hospital bed with Undergaro by her side as the medication takes effect. "They're starting to drug me, it feels good," she says. Other photos showed the actress and author about to undergo the procedure (she captioned a video of her IV bag "egg retrieval time") and leaving the hospital afterward with sunglasses on.

Although Menounos has yet to share her timeline for a possible pregnancy, she's openly discussed her desire to start a family in the past.

In 2011, she appeared on Good Morning America with her fertility specialist and said that while she and Undergaro weren't yet ready to have children, she was planning on freezing her eggs as an "insurance policy" for the future.

"To me, parenting is the most difficult job in the entire world," she said. "And when I do it, I want to be committed and I want to be 100% ready to take it on and be the best mom I can be. Right now, I don't see myself to be in that position."

In an interview with Redbook magazine last year, Menounos opened up about her fertility struggles.

"On my reality show last year, I was talking about freezing my eggs," she said. "I started the process, but I wasn't successful, and it's still not happening. So let's call it what it is—not a good situation."

Undergaro proposed to Menounos just last week when she was a guest on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show. The couple, who started dating in 1998, have been together for nearly 19 years.

"I've never been so shocked or surprised in my life," Menounos said of the engagement on The Jimmy Kimmel Show earlier in the week. "You can see in the video, I'm just in utter shock, my jaw is on the ground the entire time."

In a 2014 interview with Health, Menounos gushed about her longtime boyfriend. "[If you want to make a change], be smart about it, but just do it. I ask, What's my worst-case scenario? Keven taught me that," she said. "Even if everything went away tomorrow, we'd open up a little pizza place and be so happy together."