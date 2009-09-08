Swedish Man Tries to Lactate, Foods People Die For, and Why Kids' Sports Are Good for Parents

- No matter which side of the to-breast-feed-or-not-to-breast-feed debate you fall on, you have to admit this is just plain weird: A Swedish man is convinced if he continues to use a breast pump every three hours he will start lactating. [Lemondrop]
- We love a good meal, but we’re not about to risk our lives for a bite. Apparently some (albeit rare) food lovers are willing to take the extra step to eat these five foods people actually die for. [Mental Floss]
- It seems that parents are getting their children involved in active extracurriculars to help emphasize the importance of staying in shape at earlier and earlier ages. Little did these health nuts know that youth sports also have healthy benefits for parents. [LA Times]
- As they head back to school, many students will turn to their study aid of choice—caffeine, prescription drugs—to help them power through long nights of cramming. But what about herbal supplements that claim to increase focus and clear fuzzy brains? One reporter test-drives four of these brains-in-a-bottle. [Wired]
- Don’t let the fading days of summer get you down. Instead, turn on a light. Properly lighting your home can play a big role in lifting your mood, so make sure to find the perfect lighting style for each room. [MyHomeIdeas]
Previous news from Around the Web:
Man Finds Frog in Soda Can, Why Flowers Are Good For You, and Women Who Are Allergic to Sex
The Lung Cancer Breathalyzer, How Slugs Cure Insomnia, and the PMS Bill of Rights
Celebrity Look-Alike Sperm Donors, How to Make a Great First Impression, and Why a Recession Is Good for Your Health