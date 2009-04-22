Love That Bump Lemonade



Istockphoto

Original Publication from Feed the Belly: The Pregnant Mom's Healthy Eating Guide by Frances Largeman-Roth, RD Copyright 2009. Published by Sourcebooks, Inc.

Prep: 10 minutes

Makes 8 8-ounce servings

8 ounces fresh lemon juice (about 5 lemons)

½ cup clover honey

64 ounces of cold water (8 cups)

Mint sprigs (optional)

1. After you've juiced all the lemons, set them aside. Place the honey in a heatproof container and microwave it for 30 seconds. It should be nice and liquidy. If not, put it back in for another 10 seconds (don't do it for a full minute, or else it will get scalding hot).

2. Whisk the warm honey into the lemon juice. At this point, you can use the honey-lemon mixture as a concentrate, making a serving at a time and keeping the rest in a covered container in the fridge. Add ¼ cup of the concentrate to either cold water and ice for lemonade—sparkling water is a nice twist—or hot water for a soothing lemony beverage. Or you can add it to a big pitcher (filled up the rest of the way with water), add a mint sprig (optional), and pour yourself a refreshing glass.

Calories 71; Fat 0 g; Cholesterol 0 mg; Protein 0 g; Carbohydrate 20 g; Sugars 17 g; Fiber 0 g; Iron 0 mg; Sodium 1 mg; Calcium 10 mg; Folate 7 mcg; Vitamin C 14 mg