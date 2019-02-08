This Woman Breastfeeds Topless in a Pool and Her Gorgeous Photos Are Going Viral

Breastfeeding is beautiful, and anyone who expects moms to do their nursing covered up and hidden out of sight just doesn't understand how important and empowering it is.

That's the message influencer Katya Nova is spreading through her Instagram page, @nurturingnovas, which has gone viral in part because of the gorgeous images showing her breastfeeding topless in a pool. Based on the support Katya's page has recieved, we're clearly not the only ones in awe of her photos and inspiring message.

Breastfeeding in public only became legal in all 50 states in June 2018, a long overdue win for women everywhere. The health benefits of nursing for both mom and baby have long been clear, so it's about time the law caught up with medical insight.

Katya's page features photos of her breastfeeding at the pool, in the ocean, while cooking dinner, and even at a music festival. Bottom line: Mamas don't get to take a break. They breastfeed anytime, anywhere, because their babies are hungry, and it's their job to nourish them. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite breastfeeding photos from Katya's page.

