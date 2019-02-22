Pregnant Jessica Simpson Says She Swears By This Product for Her Bloated Face

Every expectant mama learns that swelling is an unavoidable part of pregnancy. Jessica Simpson knows this, and she just revealed exactly how she deals.

In a recent Instagram video, Simpson, who's currently carrying baby number three, explained that her face has been feeling swollen lately. She was searching for a product that would relieve her facial bloat by tightening her skin, and thanks to her partnership with Teami, she found what she was looking for. The brand's Green Tea Detox Mask ($30; teamiblends.com) gets the job done, she said.

"It’s gentle on my skin, pulls out my blackheads (AMAZING), and leaves my skin soft and tight," she wrote in her caption.

We asked dermatologists what they think of the claim that a mask banishes bloating. Debra Jaliman, MD, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, tells Health: "This mask does have very good ingredients, and the properties could help with swelling," she says. "The matcha in this mask is rich in vitamin E, which can help with circulation... Matcha also has anti-inflammatory properties."

Dr. Jaliman says lemongrass is another standout ingredient in the mask. "Its antiseptic properties make lemongrass perfect for getting even, glowing skin," she adds.

However, New York-based Rachel Nazarian, MD, a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, tells Health that although the mask does have those properties, "a mild decrease in skin inflammation may cause a subtle decrease in puffiness, but it's unlikely to be dramatic."

Dr. Nazarian adds that because swelling in pregnancy is typically due to hormonal changes and water retention, "a topical mask unfortunately can’t make a major change with puffiness, but massaging the face can improve lymphatic drainage and decrease puffiness temporarily."

Overall, both dermatologists gave the mask a thumbs-up, but they had mixed opinions about whether it could make a real difference in reducing swelling during pregnancy. Even though Dr. Nazarian was skeptical, she did say, "If it makes you feel more relaxed during pregnancy, then it’s worth the investment."

Simpson also shared a trick she uses to de-bloat her face on super busy days. If she's in a hurry, she holds a mini fan in front of her face to speed up the drying process. That way she doesn't have to miss out on her mask just because she's pressed for time.

Many of Simpson's followers thanked her for being so real throughout her pregnancy. "Girl, seriously...my pregnancies have been just like yours. You’re gorgeous," one user commented.

Another chimed in with: "I love how authentic you are with your pregnancy. I gained 70 pounds and weighed 250 pounds when I had my son... You are beautiful!!"

