Jennifer Aniston Says Motherhood Shouldn't Define Her Value as a Woman

She's a successful actress, yet she tends to make headlines more for who she's dating or whether or not she's sporting a maybe-baby bump. Well, Jennifer Aniston is pretty much over it.
Well, Jennifer Aniston is pretty much over all the endless speculation about the state of her uterus. In a new Today Show interview, she got a little emotional as she told Carson Daly:
When Daly followed up by asking, "Why do you think people who don't even know you care so much about those things?" Aniston shook her head and laughed, "If you have an answer to that, please let me know!"
Bravo, Jen, for standing up as a voice of reason (and feminism!) in our celebrity baby-obsessed world.
Jeannie Kim is the Executive Deputy Editor at Health.