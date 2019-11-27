Iskra Lawrence’s Nude Video Gives Fans a Close-Up Look at Her Growing Baby Bump

Iskra Lawrence is getting closer to becoming a mama! The British model, 29, recently debuted her baby bump on social media, and her fans are loving it.

On Monday, November 25, Lawrence shared a cheeky video of herself dancing while naked to Snoop Dogg to celebrate the four-month mark of her pregnancy. In the clip, a group of friends lower a towel to reveal her growing baby belly, with the number “4” painted on her stomach in silver.

“4 months has flown by! And my belly has finally popped,” Lawrence wrote when she posted a video on Sunday. “Celebrated 20week half way (so now 5months) on this magical journey with a stunning photoshoot with my girl.”

But that wasn’t her only preview for her fans. The next day, the mom-to-be shared a series of shots in her underwear from a recent photo shoot that gave an even closer look at her bump.

“Growth” she captioned her post, then thanked her team for the support throughout her pregnancy.

Her 4.5 million fans were quick to celebrate her exciting news, and she received thousands of likes and comments on both posts.

The mom-to-be announced her pregnancy in early November, when she shared a sweet series of photos with her boyfriend, music producer Philip Payne.

“It’s not just the two of us anymore, we’re soon to be a family of 3,” she captioned that post.

Now that Lawrence has hit the four-month point, let's hope to see many more exciting baby bump photos—and plenty of adorable couple photos with Payne, too.

