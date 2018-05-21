Hilaria Baldwin Poses in Her Underwear After Giving Birth to Show How Her Body Has Changed

Hilaria Baldwin is mirror selfie-ing her way through motherhood. On Sunday, the 34-year-old fitness expert shared a photo of herself to send a message about women’s post-baby bodies. She had just given birth to her son, Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin, with husband Alec Baldwin, and decided to stick with her postpartum tradition of posing in just her bra and underwear.

“I always post a photo in this mirror in my hospital room within 24 hours after having my babies (except with Carmen... I was too much of a nervous first-time mama),” she captioned the pic. “I took this photo Friday, the morning after this new baby was born. My purpose here is to normalize the postpartum figure and over the next days, weeks, and months, show you how I strengthen my body and return to my non-pregnant self.”

Over the course of her pregnancy, Baldwin posted several photos of her growing bump. Now, she said it’s time to embrace the changes that come after giving birth. Considering the pressure to “bounce back,” we’re loving her refreshing focus on how she feels over how she looks.

“We all come in different shapes, sizes, and health experiences... but given the right love and care, we can feel really good within our skin,” she continued in the post. “We just have to be patient and kind with our bodies. … I have so much respect and admiration for the human body... I hope that intention shines through and we can inspire each other to be healthier and happier.”

Baldwin also shared photos of her postpartum body after giving birth to her two other sons, almost-3-year-old Rafael and 20-month-old Leonardo. And shortly after her body-positive message was delivered to her hundreds of thousands of followers, the mom of four proudly presented her newborn.

“We are happy to introduce you to Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin,” she wrote, complete with a heart emoji.

Since welcoming her son, Baldwin has described baby Romeo as “perfect,” weighing in at 8 lbs., 2 oz. and said, “All is wonderful” after introducing him to his siblings.