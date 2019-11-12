Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Hilaria Baldwin revealed some devastating news on Instagram Monday night: She has suffered another miscarriage—her second this year.

The 35-year-old yoga instructor and wife of actor Alec Baldwin, 61, learned the tragic news during her 20-week scan at the doctor’s office Monday afternoon. Shortly after, she shared a somber video on social media of her daughter, Carmen, 6, and herself discussing the news.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be,” Baldwin wrote. “We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this.”

She revealed that she told Carmen before her husband, and took the video so that she could share the news with him. “I guess this is a good way to share it with you too,” she continued. “I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all...but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time.”

Baldwin, who announced the pregnancy in September, later revealing they were having a girl, admits that this miscarriage took her by surprise. “I’m really devastated right now...I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today,” she wrote. “I don’t know what else to say...I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear.”

Later in the day she hinted that she would be undergoing a procedure to remove the fetus on Wednesday.

“Today didn’t go as planned. I’m very sad,” she captioned a photo of herself holding her belly via her Instagram Stories. “Tonight is my last night with her…such a strange experience.”

Sadly, Hilaria's most recent miscarriage is her second—in April, just seven months ago, she experienced her first miscarriage, sharing the details with her followers on social media. Later, Hilaria explained that she chose to share her news to bring to light just how common miscarriages are, in an effort to normalize the conversation around them. "I hope this conversation continues to grow and that we stick together through both the beautiful and challenging moments in life,” she wrote in an Instagram post, according to People.

According to the March of Dimes, miscarriage, also referred to as early pregnancy loss, occurs in about 10 to 15 in 100 pregnancies (10 to 15 percent) of known pregnancies. However, the majority of miscarriages happen in the first trimester before the 12th week of pregnancy. Miscarriage in the second trimester, between 13 and 19 weeks, is extremely rare. In fact, it only happens in one to five in 100 pregnancies, or one to five percent.

When a woman has two or more consecutive miscarriages, such as Hilaria, it is referred to as repeat miscarriages. This is extremely rare, with just one percent of women falling into this category. For the majority—half to 75 percent—it is due to an unknown cause. The majority of them, about 65 percent, will go on to have a successful pregnancy—so it is still possible that, like she suggested in her Instagram post, Hilaria and Alec will be welcoming their fifth child sometime in the future.

