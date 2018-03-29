11 Fitness Influencers Get Real About How Their Bodies Changed After Giving Birth

Having a baby takes a big toll on a woman's body—and that goes for the superfit bodies of some of our favorite fitness influencers as well. From weight gain to looser muscles to skin changes, these Instagram stars have dealt with it all.

In an effort to debunk social media myths about body perfection, they opened up to us about the specific physical side effects they experienced after growing and delivering a real live human. Read on for the body changes these amazing influencers are damn proud of—and don't ever think of calling them imperfections.

Emily Skye

“Physically speaking I will never be the same (which isn’t a bad thing) and I’m making the most of what I’ve got. I’ve still got loose skin on my belly but my abs are beginning to make a comeback - which shows me that what I’m doing is working…”

Sia Cooper

“I've come to love these little stretchies. Whether it was from my thighs ballooning during pregnancy or from my thighs growing while squatting weights, these marks came to be. There's nothing I can do about them—they're a part of me.”

Tammy Hembrow

“Proud of my mama bod & my loose skin.”

Anna Strode

“Everyday we are surrounded by images that are supposed to represent 'perfection' but why can't the pic on the left represent perfection too?! The pic on the left represents what my body is capable of ~ growing 2 babies, yes! Little humans that have come into the world and made me the happiest mumma in the whole wide world!”

Alexa Jean

“I have a few more stretch marks, some tummy flab that won't go away. My belly button is even saggy and stretched out (one of the many things no one warns you about) … To all my momma bears, give yourself some grace, if you're feeling sad do not go at it alone, talk about it, and lastly own that body.”

Laura Mazza

“The scars and stretch marks and jiggly tummy is because I made humans … I have achieved more with this body, [than] I have with my old body. I've eaten more good foods. I've lived more, I've given more, I've enjoyed more. I've made life. This body, THIS body should be celebrated and admired.”

Sandra Uhrdin

“I think @instagram need a reality check! What is perfect? YOU are perfect the way YOU are. No filter in the world can make you happy in the real world. This two pics of me is taken the same day. I am #meperfect Beautiful with or without loose skin, so are you.”

Maggie Fierro

“Guys, I've had 3 beautiful babies.. that's 3 giant pregnancies.. along with 3 chances of stretch marks.. This body has been through a whole lot of changes! … Imperfections make you real, approachable, human and one of a kind.”

Ruth Lee

“I'm grateful, so so so grateful for this body of mine, saggy skin and stretchmarks included. I can't wait for Presley to get older and for me to show those stripes off to her.”

Mia Redworth

“No one is perfect, I have stretch marks from carrying a baba for 42 weeks, a little tummy pouch from a emergency c section, I have eczema from stress on my stomach and spend most of my time looking like the picture of the left! … Stop being so harsh on your bodies. You're gorgeous and perfect with your imperfections…”

Brittany Noonan

“Some days I am proud of my scars and my stretch marks because they are a reminder of carrying my daughter and of the pains I have been through but come out of the other side of and Other days I hate them and wish for them to be gone … Self love is not a destination it is a journey, it doesn’t happen [overnight] and it’s not a permanent fixture, it comes and goes.”

If you're a new mom trying to "bounce back," keep in mind that losing your baby weight does not happen right away, and it doesn't necessarily need to happen at all. But if you want to slim down, you can get on track by exercising regularly and maintaining a healthful diet.