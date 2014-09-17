Eva Mendes Joins Growing Ranks of Women Giving Birth After 35

Congratulations are in order for Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling on their new bundle of joy. The couple of three years welcomed a healthy—and most likely ridiculously good looking—baby girl on Friday.

Eva is a first-time mom at 40 years old, which is no longer that uncommon as more women delay childbirth. Since 2000, the number of first births among women aged 35-39 rose 24% and increased 35% for women 40-44, according to a 2012 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey. This baby boom persisted even as total births declined during that same period.

Experts caution that trying to conceive after 35 comes with its own set of challenges and health risks including infertility as well as increased risk of miscarriage, gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, premature birth, and chromosomal abnormalities in the baby. But, new treatments and better understanding about the causes of infertility can help make relatively older couples’ dreams of having children come true. (If you fall into that group, check out our guide to getting pregnant later in life.)

We wish Eva and Ryan the best of luck with their newest adventure: parenting.

