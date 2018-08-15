Emily Skye Has the Best Response to Critics Who Said She Got Back in Shape 'Too Fast' After Pregnancy

No, the fitness star didn't 'bounce back.'

Samantha Lauriello
August 15, 2018

Life postpartum is anything but easy. Between changing diapers, nursing a crying infant, and driving to doctor appointments, you’re somehow supposed to find time to get your pre-pregnancy body size and weight back.

If you’ve ever thought someone made that look easy on social media, Emily Skye has a message for you: It’s not.

In an August 12 Instagram post, Skye took on critics who left comments saying that she got back in shape “too fast” after giving birth to her daughter, Mia. “It’s not the case,” she wrote, “it’s been 7.5 months and while I’m happy with myself, I am nowhere near as fit, strong or lean as I used to be and I didn’t ‘bounce back.’”

7.5 months postpartum . I been getting a fair few comments from women saying that I got back into shape too fast after giving birth to Mia. It’s not the case, it’s been 7.5 months and while I’m happy with myself, I am nowhere near as fit, strong or lean as I used to be and I didn’t “bounce back”. Being a fitness professional doesn’t automatically make it easier than others to get back in shape - yes I know how to do it but it still takes hard, consistent work. . I just want you to know that it does take a while for most people. Even though I’d been exercising for about a decade before falling pregnant it has still been tough for me to get my fitness back. I’m getting stronger all the time though! 😊 Over the past few weeks I’ve really noticed a big difference in my core stretch and upper body strength. I’m able to do 20 full push-ups in a row whereas a few weeks ago I couldn’t even do 1 properly! It feels so good getting strong again. I feel on top of the world! 😃🙌🏼 I’m happy with how my body is looking right now too and my goals are to gain muscle, get stronger and work on my explosive strength like sprinting and box jumps. 👊🏼 Remember to be patient while working on your goals. It takes time and dedication, but you can do it! 😉😘 . .

A post shared by EMILY SKYE Health + Fitness (@emilyskyefit) on

Skye went on to say that being a fitness professional doesn’t mean she was automatically on the fast track to returning to her pre-baby shape. She's had to put in the work—just like everyone else. 

“Even though I’d been exercising for about a decade before falling pregnant it has still been tough for me to get my fitness back,” she wrote. “I’m getting stronger all the time though!”

RELATED: 4 Products Emily Skye Uses for Full, Natural Brows

She admitted that just a few weeks ago, she couldn’t do even one pushup correctly. But now, she’s back to being able to knock out 20 in a row. “It feels so good getting strong again,” Skye wrote. “I feel on top of the world!”

Though she’s happy with her body, she said she still has fitness goals like the rest of us, such as gaining muscle and building explosive strength. “Remember to be patient while working on your goals,” Skye wrote. “It takes time and dedication, but you can do it!”

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up