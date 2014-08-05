Dita Von Teese Designed Nursing Bras That Are Actually Pretty

Ah, nursing bras. The majority of the options on the market are pretty ho-hum—they either look clinical or they resemble THAT sports bra you'll only wear when you're behind on laundry. What if a new mom wants to (gasp!) wear something sexy?

Destination Maternity recently launched a capsule collection with burlesque star Dita Von Teese that brings retro-inspired style to breastfeeding-friendly bras.

Von Follies by Dita Von Teese includes six bra styles (two of which are wireless) that range from $39 to $55. All feature detachable cups and clip-down tabs. There are also three matching panty styles that have subtle shaping panels.

“Elegant underpinnings are a simple way to create everyday moments of luxury and beauty, and why wouldn't a new mother enjoy beautiful lingerie, too?" Von Teese said in a statement. "The collection I created with Destination Maternity is designed to capture the spirit of retro glamour, while inspiring confidence and meeting the practical requirements and everyday needs of a new mother.”

The collection is available online and will be sold in Destination Maternity, Motherhood Maternity, and A Pea in the Pod stores starting September 10.