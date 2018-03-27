Chrissy Teigen Just Shared the Most Relatable Tweet for Anyone Trying to Eat a Balanced Diet

Sometimes you really do try to eat healthy—but your body rebels and wants something loaded with sugar and carbs.

That's what just happened to Chrissy Teigen. The model and cookbook author shared an all-too-relatable moment after she prepared a super healthy homemade meal for herself and husband John Legend.

She started by getting some ingredients together and used the hashtag, “#cooking4jesus” (referring to Legend’s role in NBC’s live musical Jesus Christ Superstar). Combining avocado, cucumber, red onion, tomatoes, dijon vinaigrette, and arugula, Teigen crafted what she called the “fridge shit salad.” With blackened salmon to go with it, the meal seemed like a healthy Monday dinner.

Fridge shit salad #forjesus: avocado, cucumber, red onion, tomatoes, dijon vinaigrette (2 tbsp red wine vinegar, 1/2 tbsp shallot, 3/4 tbsp dijon, 1/3 c olive oil, 1 tbsp lemon juice, salt, pepper) over baby arugula pic.twitter.com/vr9Nrn2qho — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 27, 2018

Shortly after posting, however, Teigen returned to Twitter for an honest (not to mention, epic) update: “I accidentally threw up my healthy dinner so I replaced it with a pot pie, two English muffins with butter and jam and a chocolate ice cream bar and now I feel amazing,” she tweeted.

Oh we hear you, Chrissy. And interestingly, the English muffins were definitely the right call. When you’re experiencing nausea, “you want to stick to simple, bland foods that your stomach can easily tolerate,” Rena Zelig, RDN, assistant professor of nutritional sciences at Rutgers University, previously told Health. Plain crackers are also recommended, she said, as well as the so-called “BRAT” foods: bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast.

Teigen has always been open about her eating habits and weird cravings, and she tells Health her unsettled stomach was actually a side effect of being pregnant with baby No. 2.

"If I eat something too light, I feel sick," she says. "I had salmon last night. It was so beautiful, it was so delicious and bright. And the salad I made, I was so proud of it. Everything was so organic and pure and wonderful looking. And I took pictures of it and then I just threw up immediately. Like, I just could not do it. And then I had a chicken pot pie, and I was like Ahhh, so much better."

Just last week, she talked about how her body has changed over the past few months in a hilarious tweet.

up 40 pounds and not one ounce went to my butt. please stop shaming the buttless, we are trying — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 19, 2018

“Up 40 pounds and not one ounce went to my butt,” she wrote. “Please stop shaming the buttless, we are trying.”