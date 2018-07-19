Chrissy Teigen Just Revealed Something You Probably Didn’t Know About Breastfeeding With Hilariously Relatable Video

Chrissy Teigen isn’t crying over spilled milk—she’s laughing. On Wednesday, the model-turned-Instagram sensation took to her Story to share yet another super relatable new mom moment.

This time, it focused on Teigen not producing as much breast milk as infant son Miles needs, which forced her to turn to milk that had spilled on the floor.

“I spilled my breast milk and this is how important it is in this house,” she said, showing herself retrieving the milk with a transfer pipette.

In a subsequent video, she and an unidentified partner in crime attempt to salvage as much spilled milk as possible for baby Miles’s bottle. “We’re trying,” she said, before yelling, “I got some!”

The hilarious video presented a very real problem many moms face: not making enough milk. Most nursing mother produce 2 to 10 ounces per feeding, depending on their baby’s age and other factors, Leena Nathan, MD, an assistant clinical professor at UCLA’s department of obstetrics and gynecology, previously told Health.

Nathan said that reduced milk output could be attributed to dehydration, using a hormonal birth control method, or switching to formula, which decreases the amount of milk that is produced naturally. (Generally, the more you nurse, the more milk you make.)

Another nursing issue many new moms deal with is getting the hang of breastfeeding within the first few days after giving birth. Kathy Mason, a registered nurse and International Board Certified Lactation Consultant with Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health told us that this is not unusual.

"Moms worry that they're not producing enough right away,” Mason said in a previous Health article. “But it's very normal for the baby to nurse and not take more than two teaspoons at a time."

Teigen continues to charm us in her candid social media posts. We can't imagine what new-mom nursing dilemma she's going to find herself in next.