Chrissy Teigen on Her Infertility Struggle: 'I Just Wanted to Talk About It for So Long'

Two weeks after Chrissy Teigen shared her struggle with infertility with the world, the model opened up about why she decided to go public.

"I just wanted to talk about it for so long," Teigen told E! News. "It didn't feel right to tweet like, 'Ugh, doing my IVF shots again.'"

Instead, during an emotional episode of her new show FABLife, Teigen and Tyra Banks tearfully discussed their frustration with people constantly asking about when they plan on having children.

"It's a sweet question. It comes from a good place but sometimes you never know what the person is going through," the supermodel explained further to E!. "You're like, 'I'm trying.' What I really want to say is, 'I'm trying and I can't.'"

Since the episode aired, Teigen, who's married to musician John Legend, said that there has been an outpouring of support on social media.

"Usually I'm getting crap from people [on social media], but the amount of stories that were shared to both of us was really cool to see," she said. The star also tweeted out a thank you to her followers for their kindness.

Regarding the IVF business, I have never gotten so many kind, encouraging words in my life. You guys are awesome and appreciated... — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 18, 2015

...it makes me really happy that by @tyrabanks and I sharing our stories and struggles, a lot of you feel like you can do the same... — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 18, 2015

"Like I said, John and I have been going through this for years and it's something that has been a part of our lives and our friends have known. So it's just nice to have a show and kind of acknowledge it to people because I felt like I was keeping a secret from them and it was weird. So it's nice to have all my social media friends know and have them share their stories, too."

