Chrissy Teigen and Tyra Banks Get Emotional About Infertility

In our culture, women face a tremendous amount of pressure to have kids and are often considered selfish or "less than" if they choose to put their careers first. On the new talk show FabLife, Tyra Banks and Chrissy Teigen are opening up about how even when you want to start a family, it's not always that simple.

On the episode, which aired Monday, the women expressed how hurtful questions about the topic can be, especially for those who are having difficulties with fertility issues.

In the above preview, Teigen opened up about her own fertility struggles with her husband John Legend. “Honestly, John and I were having trouble. We would’ve had kids 5 or 6 years ago if it had happened, but my gosh. It’s been a process,” she said. "We've seen fertility doctors."

She then touched on how insensitive questions from others can be.

“One day you’re gonna ask that to the wrong girl who is really struggling and it’s gonna be hurtful to them. And I hate that. I hate it. Stop asking me!”

Banks also expressed her own frustrations with people asking when she will have kids.

“I am so tired of seeing on social media ‘Why don’t you have kids? Why don’t you have kids?’ You don’t know, you don’t know what I’m going through,” she said through tears.

For women struggling to get pregnant, this conversation is all too real. Kudos to Teigen and Banks for sharing something so raw.

