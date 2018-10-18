Cardi B Describing Childbirth Is the One Thing You Need to Hear Today: "My Baby Broke My Vagina"

We can always count on Cardi B to keep it real, especially when it comes to motherhood. Cardi has opened up about the postpartum emotional rollercoaster ride, how damn hard it is to get back in the gym, and recently on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she talked about the, uh, unpleasant things childbirth can do to your vagina.

When Kimmel asked her if giving birth to her daughter Kulture was easier or harder than she imagined, Cardi said, “It was totally harder. She broke my vagina.”

Okay, that’s hilarious. But on a serious note, though it might sound scary, it’s actually super normal for some amount of tearing to occur during a vaginal delivery, Christine Greves, MD, ob-gyn at Orlando Health Hospital in Florida, previously told Health.

“Why no one tell you about those things?” Cardi asked. “Nobody told me they were gonna stitch my vagina.”

There are four degrees of childbirth-related lacerations, and if Cardi needed stitches, that probably means she had third- or fourth-degree tears, which are more serious. It could have been because it was her first time giving birth. Dr. Greves told us that lacerations are more common for baby number one because “you haven’t been stretched or torn there before.”

RELATED: Here's What Chrissy Teigen Meant When She Said 'Life Is 90% Better When You Don't Rip to Your Butthole' During Childbirth

Cardi also said that baby Kulture has definitely picked up her mom’s feisty personality. “My husband used to tell me, stop screaming and stop catching an attitude when you’re pregnant because you’re gonna pass that to the baby,” she said, “and it’s like… I did.”

All new moms can relate to seeing some of their own qualities rub off on their babies, and they can also appreciate the motherly instinct to keep their babies safe at all costs. That's why Cardi hasn’t brought Kulture out in public, she explained.

"There are certain things that I wanna do with my daughter," she said. "I want to go to the beach with my baby. I wanna take a stroll down the street with my baby. It's just like, I can't because I don't know who's next to me and who has certain intentions."

While we’re all excited for the day Cardi feels comfortable giving us a glimpse of little Kulture, we 100% understand the need to keep her baby’s life private—as long as she keeps sharing her hilarious new mother moments, that is.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter