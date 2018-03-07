13 Stunning Birth Photos People Can’t Get Enough of on Pinterest

Pure emotion at life's most pivotal moments is very difficult to capture. But these birth photographers managed to do it, and their raw and intimate images make us feel like we're right there in the delivery room with them ushering a newborn into the world. Check out 13 of the most buzzed-about birth photos that have everyone on Pinterest talking (and pinning, of course!).

With labor over, this mom and dad are welcoming their newborn in a photo taken by Amy Monroy, a photographer based in Utah.

Just before the crucial moment of cutting the baby’s umbilical cord, Florida-based photographer Brooke Logue snapped this shot.

Samantha of Two Little Monkeys Photography in Indian Trail, North Carolina took this black-and-white snap of an infant just moments after coming into the world.

This image offers a window into the delivery room; see the doctor cradling the head of a soon-to-be newborn, courtesy of Arizona photographer Kristen Self.

One new mom had strong emotions when she met her little one, as captured by Leilani Rogers, who has been photographing births for the past six years.

Water birth is becoming more popular, and this adorable image from Keri Duckett Photography proves why.

This water delivery moment shows a mother’s tear-jerking introduction to her infant, courtesy of photographer and doula Angela Gallo.

Baby meets world! This dramatic C-section birth gave photographer Tracy Armstrong the inspiration to snap a photo just as the bambino emerged.

A heartfelt moment between mother and child was captured by Jane McCrae, a photographer based in Australia.

This beautiful photo of a newborn crying was taken by Alda of Love Alda Birth Photography, and it was featured in her collection, “A Tribute to C-Section Mothers.”

A baby floats on water (with a little help) in this image captured by Natasha Hance, a newborn photographer in Fort Worth, Texas.

Tummy time! This newborn is either yawning or letting out a good scream in a photo by Utah-based photographer Lindsey Orton.

Thanks to this photo from Emily Robinson Photography, we've got a peek into that first one-on-one moment between a father and his child. This new dad (appropriately decked out in surgical scrubs to protect his newborn from germs) can now relive the life-changing, totally overwhelming moment over over again.