The 7 Best Nursing Bras for Breastfeeding Moms

The search for the perfect nursing bra is over.
If you’re planning on breastfeeding your baby, a good nursing bra can make a big difference in helping you do so comfortably. Since the cup is removable (it can usually either be lifted from the top or side), nursing bras allow you to feed your little one easily. And although they may have a reputation for being less-than-stylish, the latest nursing bras are surprisingly chic in addition to super-comfortable and supportive.
According to Freda Rosenfeld, a lactation consultant based in Brooklyn, N.Y., the size of your breasts will likely change throughout your pregnancy, so it's a good idea to wait until you're about 37 weeks along before purchasing a nursing bra. "Only buy one [nursing] bra to start," she recommends. "After day eight postpartum, your breast size will be about the same size as it will be throughout breastfeeding." Here, seven stylish nursing bras that can help you during your breastfeeding journey.
1
Women's Seamless Nursing Bra Bralette 3-Pack
This is a great starter pack for new moms. The wire-free bralettes are incredibly comfortable, offer one-hand access, and come in three neutral colors.
2
Lamaze Maternity Cotton Spandex Sleep Bra
Some new moms like wearing a sleep bra to soak up overnight leaks. This one is supersoft and perfect for nighttime feedings.
3
Women’s Nursing Cotton Cami
Sometimes you just want to hang out in your pajamas all day. Enter these cotton tanks, which come in ten versatile colors. They also work well as a base layer under button-down shirts and sweaters.
4
Simple Wishes Hands-Free Breastpump Bra
If you're pumping, you can go hands-free with this zip-up bra that lets you easily multitask. The back has Velcro straps, ensuring a perfect fit.
5
La Leche League International Pullover Sports Bra
When your doctor gives you the go-ahead to exercise, you'll probably wonder what kind of sports bra you need. This one has one-handed nursing buckles and offers plenty of support, thanks to a large elastic around the bust. Tip: Don’t forget breast pads on your first workout!
6
H&M Mama 2-Pack Nursing Bra
7
Rosie Pope Unlined Wireless Lace Nursing Maternity Bra
This pretty floral lace number could easily pass for one of your pre-baby bras—but it has a hint of stretch and easy-release cups to make feeding a breeze.