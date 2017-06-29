The 7 Best Nursing Bras for Breastfeeding Moms

If you’re planning on breastfeeding your baby, a good nursing bra can make a big difference in helping you do so comfortably. Since the cup is removable (it can usually either be lifted from the top or side), nursing bras allow you to feed your little one easily. And although they may have a reputation for being less-than-stylish, the latest nursing bras are surprisingly chic in addition to super-comfortable and supportive.

According to Freda Rosenfeld, a lactation consultant based in Brooklyn, N.Y., the size of your breasts will likely change throughout your pregnancy, so it's a good idea to wait until you're about 37 weeks along before purchasing a nursing bra. "Only buy one [nursing] bra to start," she recommends. "After day eight postpartum, your breast size will be about the same size as it will be throughout breastfeeding." Here, seven stylish nursing bras that can help you during your breastfeeding journey.