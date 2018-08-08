The 4 Best Breast Pumps, According to Experts

Before you buy a breast pump, check to see if it has these essential features.

By Kathleen Felton
August 08, 2018

Compared to, say, strollers or adorable baby clothes, breast pumps might not be the most exciting new mom purchase to shop for. But the model you choose could make a big difference in your pumping experience, experts say.

"New breast pumps are coming out all the time, and it can be confusing for a new mom to try and consider all the choices," says Helen Anderson, RN, chief lactation officer for Fairhaven Health. The good news? "Just about any pump will work if it has a few important features." Here, the essential ones to consider, plus some highly recommended models below.

What to look for in a breast pump

• When in doubt, go electric.  Although manual pumps are a good backup for those times when you won't have access to an outlet (this one gets great reviews on Amazon), Anderson strongly recommends making an electric pump your go-to. "They're more consistent and provide the best suction," she explains. With manual models, "the suction is inconsistent and your hand will wear out before your pumping session is done."

• Double suction is twice as good. Having two suction cups lets you pump both breasts simultaneously, which is both convenient (you'll finish up faster) and beneficial for your flow. "Research shows that you make more milk and remove more milk when both breasts are working together," Anderson notes.

• Adjustable settings help you change with your baby. "Every baby feeds differently, and the way babies feed when they are 3 months old might be very different from the way they feed when they are 6 months old," says Molly Petersen, a certified lactation counselor at Lansinoh. A model with different suction levels will let you find a pumping rhythm that works best for you and make it easier to adjust to changes over time.

Ready to shop? Here are four that come highly recommended.

1
Momcozy Electric Double Breast Pump

Amazon.com

This double breast pump boasts 16 different levels, a quiet motor, and a memory function so you can easily jump into your regular patterns with each new session. And it's USB-rechargeable, making it a great portable option that's a breeze to charge from virtually anywhere (at home, at work, even in your car). "It's so comfortable," raves one Amazon reviewer; another writes that she would "suggest it to all nursing moms."

available at amazon.com $70
SHOP NOW
2
Signature Pro by Lansinoh Double Electric Breast Pump

Amazon.com

What we like: Three pumping styles and eight suction levels, super-soft rims, and a high-tech LCD screen. Also good? The closed pump system helps prevent bacteria from building up in the tiny parts, meaning "mom won't have to worry about trying to clean or constantly replacing tubing," Petersen (who works with the brand) says.

available at amazon.com $88
SHOP NOW

3
Medela Pump in Style Advanced Double Electric Breast Pump

Amazon.com

What doesn't this Medela set come with? You'll get a tote bag (the motor unit is inside), adapter, cooler bag, ice pack, four 5-oz. bottles, breast shields, valves, and tubing. It's on the pricier side, but it's a great one-and-done purchase, particularly for moms who are planning on pumping at work and will need to schlep all supplies back and forth from the office each night.

available at amazon.com $197
SHOP NOW
4
Ardo Calypso Double Breast Pump

Amazon.com

Anderson tells us that this is her model of choice. "[Ardo] pumps are engineered in Switzerland, and they are quiet, well-designed, and very user-friendly," she says. The Calypso boasts a whopping 64 different setting combinations, a closed-system pump, and is powered by AA batteries for maximum portability.

available at amazon.com $200
SHOP NOW

