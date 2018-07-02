Here’s What Happened When We Asked Guys What It Means for a Baby to Be Breech

The Sex Ed Guys are back with another befuddling question: “What is a breech birth?” While one compared it to taking over a castle and another confused it for a false alarm, most of the guys agreed that it meant the baby’s head was coming out of the vagina.

Guess again, guys. That’s known as crowning.

Of the many men asked about a breech birth, one had a correct second guess.

“When it’s feet first and you’re like, ‘Oh crap!’” he said in the video.

Bingo! A breech birth is when the baby is positioned in the uterus feet or bottom first. Most babies are born head first, but about 4% of pregnancies have the baby in the breech position.

Breeching is dangerous for both mom and baby during a vaginal birth. Health care providers should be able to turn the baby inside the mom’s womb, but most breech babies are born via C-section if repositioning isn’t successful.

“Both vaginal birth and cesarean birth carry certain risks when a fetus is breech,” according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. “However, the risk of complications is higher with a planned vaginal delivery than with a planned cesarean delivery.”

We saw this in the news in March, when Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, detailed the recent birth of their son, Gideon Martin Forsyth. The couple decided on a home birth, but Duggar was rushed to the hospital for an emergency C-section after her midwife determined that her little one was breech.