Watch What Happened When We Asked 8 Guys to Explain C-Sections

Men know how to make a baby. But many are oblivious to the simple facts of how pregnancy, labor, and delivery progress—especially when it comes to a C-section. But guess what, society? Guys aren't entirely to blame for not knowing this stuff! At Health, we wanted to do our part and help educate everyone on various women's health topics, so, we tested 8 guys' knowledge to see what areas needed the most attention. As you'll see in the video, C-sections need some demystifying.

Their first mistake: thinking the “C” in C-section stands for cut. Seriously guys? That’s a little gruesome.

The ‘C’ stands for Caesarean, and though it is named after someone, it’s not Dr. Caesarean. Hate to break it to you boys, but that would be too easy.

C-section is actually named for Julius Caesar. The exact reason for naming the surgery after the Roman general isn’t known, and it’s debatable whether his mother had the procedure when she delivered him into the world.

Speaking of Caesar, one of the guys concluded “every single doctor that breaks open a mother-to-be is Brutus.” Funny, but it’s pretty much the exact opposite. Physicians who do C-sections generally only perform them when vaginal delivery appears to be unsafe for mom and/or baby.

C-section can be safer than vaginal delivery if complications arise during pregnancy or labor, but it’s certainly not a simple procedure.

Here’s how it’s done: The doctor makes an incision in both the abdomen and uterus to remove the baby. As with most surgeries, there’s a risk of excessive bleeding, organ damage, blood clots, scar tissue, and adhesions. Subsequent C-sections are higher risk than the first, meaning the decision to undergo C-section is something that shouldn’t be taken lightly.

If you’re considering C-section, have a long and thorough conversation with your doctor about your desired family size and health history. This will help you make the decision that’s right for both you and your baby.