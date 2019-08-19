Last week, Ashley Graham announced to the world the news of her pregnancy (with husband Justin Ervin), looking even more radiant and glowing that you'd expect. Now, she's giving us an up-close shot of her growing pregnancy body, au naturale.

On Sunday, the expecting mother shared a naked photo of herself on Instagram—one that zoomed in on the stretch marks on her side. “Same same but a little different,” she wrote alongside her photo, nodding to the changes her body is going through.

Naturally, the shot received tons of praise. In one day, over a million fans liked the photo and thousands more left comments expressing their support for her.

“My body looks EXACTLY like this,” one woman commented. “We come in different shapes, sizes and colors, but we deserve to be loved and respected just like everybody else ." Another thanked Graham for "being so real in a world of fake."

Tons more continued applauding Graham for setting the example that every body is beautiful—and for showing representation for all bodies. "This is me. That's what I look like," wrote one woman. "Ashley, you are beautiful from head to toe. This picture make me think maybe I am too."

Of course, Graham is no stranger to the body positivity movement.The Sports Illustrated model, 31, has opened up about the importance of accepting all bodies types many times throughout her career. In 2016, she opened up in a feature in SI about being a plus sized bikini model.

“Just because you have curves, it doesn’t mean you want a bigger suit. It just means you want something that hugs everything in the right way," she said in an interview. "Beauty is not one size fits all."

Recently, with the announcement of her pregnancy, Graham has also been showing some of her pregnancy workouts on Instagram, sharing snippets of her yoga classes. "Feeling flexible & strong," she wrote, while stretching it out on her yoga mat.

It's safe to say everyone is thrilled for Graham—and the world can't wait to follow all the ins and outs of her pregnancy.

