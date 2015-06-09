Apple Finally Adds Period Tracker to Its Health App

Your iPhone already knows some incredibly personal details about you—your bank account info, the fact that you still have to Google “how to use a semicolon,” and whomever you text all those heart emojis to, among other things—so it’s not crazy to want a simple way to keep track of your monthly cycle on that electronic second brain of yours.

But to the frustration of women excited about Apple's Health app, Apple left a period tracker off the supposedly all-encompassing tool they unveiled last September. And despite repeated updates to the program in the nine months since then, Apple continued to ignore it—until now. At Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, it was announced that the Health app will finally include a "reproductive health" tracker as part of its iOS 9 update this fall.

RELATED: 10 Fitness Trackers Worthy of a Spot on Your Wish List

HealthKit period tracker – it’s almost as if Apple just realized that women exist. #WWDC15 pic.twitter.com/NuJGy7cGJW — Tony Webster (@webster) June 8, 2015

We don’t know much about this new feature just yet; all Apple has revealed so far is a quick screenshot of the page, which seems to include a way for women to pinpoint the start of their menstrual cycle and monitor the length and intensity of their flow—all information that can help us make sure we're regular and even plan to conceive. But considering that plenty of other, extremely popular apps for menstrual tracking already exist (Clue and Period Tracker are two stand-outs), all we have to say is, thanks for finally including women in your world, Apple. Welcome to ours.

RELATED: 4 Cycle-Tracking Apps to Help You Get Pregnant