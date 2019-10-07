Amy Schumer Shares Emotional Post About Going Back to Work After Giving Birth—And Moms Are Living For It

Image zoom Robert Kamau/Getty Images

This just in: Amy Schumer is the realest, most relatable mom ever—and it's not just because she shared photos of herself in her hospital underwear just days after giving birth.

This time, Schumer took to Instagram to celebrate five months with her son Gene Attell Fischer—and to let everyone else know what being a mom has been like so far. "[Five] months today and like all moms I love him so much it hurts," Schumer wrote in the caption. "Im feeling strong and good and like I’m still a human being with interests and ambitions and goals I’m excited to reach."

But that doesn't mean it's been all smooth sailing for Schumer, who recently went back to work after being on maternity leave. While she said it felt good to be back, Schumer opened up about how it was still pretty tough. "I was so worried about it and was afraid to go back after he was 3 months old," she wrote, adding that she's definitely cried from missing him.

Overall, Schumer says it's good for both her and Gene that she's back to work. "It’s mostly good to be back and the breaks energize me to be a better mom and appreciate our time even more."

It turns out that Schumer's post had a positive effect on lots of women in similar situations. Today cohost Jenna Bush Hager commented, "This is so important to say," on Schumer's post, while actress Drew Barrymore provided a bit of her own back-to-work struggles as well: "I didn't care about anything. Everything seemed trivial if it wasn't about my kids," she wrote. "But time after time, things fall into the new place."

Actress Debra Messing also shared her experience in the comments section: "I went back to [Will & Grace] but was so lucky I could bring him every day," she wrote, adding that on days she wasn't able to be with her son, her "body hurt form his absence. I felt a physical yearning, and I questioned myself, and felt guilty, and would cry." Still, Messing said, "I believe that we are better mom[s] when we are able to do what fulfills us."

And it wasn't just famous moms chiming in; moms from all over also shared their experiences. One woman wrote, "I love my son, but I loved going back to work so much. It made me feel like me again," while another shared, "I know being a working mom is where I'm my best self."

Clearly, Schumer was onto something with this post—and we can only hope for more working mom updates (and adorable Gene pictures) in the future.

