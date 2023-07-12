Wallet, keys, phone—earbuds? Check. Whether I’m off to the gym or just going for a lunchtime lap around the block, I’m always listening to a new album or podcast. And after trying many different earbuds, I can attest that finding a durable pair with great sound quality makes all the difference.

My go-to wireless earbuds are Beats’ Powerbeats Wireless Pro. They’re lightweight, secure, and currently 44% off for Amazon Prime Day—their lowest price, ever. While they’re normally $250, you can score a pair of Beats’ Powerbeats Pro for just $140 right now (that’s $60 less than Apple’s AirPods Pro!).

Amazon

To buy: Beats’ Powerbeats Wireless Pro, $140 (was $250); amazon.com

Sweat- and water-resistant, the Powerbeats Pro are ideal for athletes, fitness fanatics, and busy people on the go. Every time you open the sleek case, you’ll find them charged up and ready to go. I love how long the battery lasts—each earbud provides up to 9 hours of listening time, or around 24 hours when the case is fully charged.

Plus, the Powerbeats Pro’s fit is unmatched, thanks to their unique, over-the-ear design. I often have issues with earbuds hurting my ears and falling out when I bend down, but these don’t budge once I slip them on. Even better, you can tighten them around your ear and switch between silicone tips to find the perfect fit.

But the best earbuds aren’t just practical: They work well, too. The Powerbeats Pro offer incredible sound quality—I always feel like I’m in the room with my favorite podcasters and artists. While they block out background noise well, they aren’t completely noise-canceling, so I still feel comfortable wearing them in the gym or around the city.

I love that I can play, pause, skip, replay, and adjust the volume of my audio with the touch of a button on either earbud. Taking an earbud out also pauses your sound automatically, which comes in handy during a workout when I need to grab a drink. I can even take calls using my Powerbeats Pro, no matter where I am or what I’m doing.

After owning my Powerbeats Pro for almost a year, I now can’t leave home without them. And with over 56,000 perfect, five-star reviews, I’m not alone in my love for them: “They’re the best earbuds I’ve ever used,” one shopper writes. “The sound quality blows my mind,” another listener adds. Grab yours now, while they’re still on sale—and shop quickly, because this stellar deal won’t last long.

