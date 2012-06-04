Stop That Splitting Headache

Beta-blockers normally used to treat high blood pressure, such as propranolol (sold as Inderal) and timolol (sold as Blocadren), help prevent headaches likely because they help improve blood flow.

Antiseizure drugs topiramate (sold as Topamax) and valproic acid (sold as Depakote) may reduce your migraines because epilepsy and migraines are caused by similar reactions in the brain.

Tricyclic antidepressants such as amitriptyline are used for migraine prevention because they regulate levels of the feel-good chemical serotonin in the brain, and it's believed that serotonin may play a role in the development of migraines.

Botox injections are approved for use in people with chronic migraines (headaches more than 15 days a month). They help people have fewer headaches and less painful headaches, possibly because Botox affects the facial nerves that play a role in migraines, according to Dr. Goadsby.

As it starts: Nip it in the bud

Sometimes, catching an attack in the pre-head-pain phase, known as prodrome, can prevent a full-blown headache. Not everyone has early-warning symptoms, but a 2004 study at the Headache Center of Atlanta found that about a third of people experienced signs like feeling tired and moody or having diarrhea and neck pain about eight hours before their migraine set in.

Lifestyle changes. Because stress is the most common migraine trigger, you might be able to stave off a headache by taking a few minutes to decompress, Penzien says. Try five minutes of diaphragmatic breathing: Lie on your back with a pillow beneath your head and another under your knees, so your legs are slightly bent. (You can also do this sitting in a chair.) Put your right hand on your upper chest and your left just below your rib cage. Breathe in slowly through your nose so your stomach pushes up against your left hand. Then, as you exhale, blowing out through pursed lips, tighten your stomach muscles and let them fall inward. Your right hand should remain as still as possible through the inhale and exhale.

Medication. A pair of recent studies looked at treating migraine during the pre-headache stage and found it was at least moderately effective in heading off an attack, so it makes sense to talk to your doctor about taking a triptan, such as Imitrex. These drugs (if appropriate for you, your doc will give you an Rx and determine the best dose) reduce inflammation and constrict blood vessels in the brain. You can also try an over-the-counter pain med such as ibuprofen (400 to 600 milligrams).

During the migraine: Treat it

Though it's better to prevent a headache than try to get rid of it, that's not always possible. Fortunately, there are good options for managing the pain when you're hit by a migraine.

Medication. "All medications work better when you take them early in the attack—within 30 minutes of when you feel the headache coming on, whether you're actually feeling pain yet or not," Dr. Tepper says. "Also, you have to be careful not to use any medications more than 10 days a month, because you run the risk of transforming your periodic headaches into a chronic condition."

OTC nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like naproxen and ibuprofen inhibit blood vessel inflammation, so they can reduce the pain, as can simple analgesics like aspirin or acetaminophen.

Another good option: drugs (like Excedrin) that combine acetaminophen and aspirin with caffeine, which narrows blood vessels and increases the effectiveness of pain relievers.

Triptans are the best prescription option for treating migraines, but because they constrict blood vessels, you can't use them if you have a history of heart attack or stroke.

Dihydroergotamine (sold as Migranal) is a new Rx nasal spray or injection that tightens blood vessels in the brain. Studies show it reduces nausea and sensitivity to light and sound as well as pain.

Lifestyle changes. Rest. If you can do it, relax in a dark, quiet room at the first sign of a headache—either during the aura phase or the second the pain hits.

Stretch your neck by tilting your head gently to one side for 10 seconds, then the other. "Neck tightness and discomfort are common symptoms, so stretching might provide a little relief," says Dr. Charles.

Relax. Try yoga or progressive muscle relaxation (in which you tighten, then relax one group of muscles at a time, starting at your calves and working up to shoulders). Because of the connection between migraine and stress, relaxing can make a big difference.