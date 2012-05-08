I Kept Having to Get Up at Night to Urinate

Deborah has a family history of type 2 diabetes. When she was a child, her grandmother had amputations, but no one talked about it. When Deborah was in her early 50s, she began to experience frequent urination. However, she didn't know it was a sign that she had developed diabetes too. Eventually her blood sugar was so high, she landed in the hospital's intensive care unit in a diabetic coma. High blood sugar that's left untreated can cause diabetic ketoacidosis or diabetic hyperosmolar syndrome; both are life threatening.