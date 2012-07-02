Find Your Best Cleanser

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The golden rule of great skin: Wash your face before bed. How to make this simple move a game changer for you.

Getty Images Washing your face seems easy enough: Lather, rinse, dry, done. But with oodles of product options, dizzying ingredient labels, and pie-in-the-sky promises, cleansing can be pretty confusing. â€œYou would be surprised how few women wash their face properly,â€ says Barney Kenet, MD, a dermatologist in New York City.

Still, if you want a clear, cooperative complexion, its an essential skill to master. â€œEveryone needs to wash her face at night to remove makeup, sunscreen, dirt, oil, and bacteria,â€ notes David E. Bank, MD, a dermatologist in Mount Kisco, New York. â€œUsing water alone can remove only about 65% of oil and dirt from skin,â€ setting you up for breakouts and other problems, Dr. Bank explains.

Using the right wash will keep your skin healthy and functioning properly. The trick is picking the right product and using it correctly. Follow these steps for better skin in a splashâ€“er, flash.

STEP 1: Choose your cleaning crew

Whether your cleanser comes in a bar, bottle, or towelette, it contains ingredients that dissolve dirt, oil, and makeup, says Jim Hammer, a cosmetic chemist in Uxbridge, Massachusetts. But beyond that, theres a world of difference in the forms that cleansers take. Here are the most common types; find out which one is best for your skin. [And the best skin cleansers for your age.]

Bars

Slabs of soap get a bad rap, because some can leave your face feeling like its in a plaster mask. But not all bars are bad news.

Traditional soapsÂ—those basic blocks we know so wellÂ—are usually made of fatty acids mixed with sodium hydroxide. Theyre best used sparingly because of their potential to sap skin of moisture.

Combination bars use traditional fatty-acid soap with synthetic ingredients, so theyre milder than typical bars and good for most skin types. Derms fave: Dove Sensitive Skin Unscented Beauty Bar ($4 for 2; amazon.com).

Syndet (synthetic detergent) bars are soap-free cleansers in block form. Look for sodium lauryl sulfate on the label. They work on all skin types, Hammer says.

Transparent soaps use glycerin, propylene glycol, and sorbitol in place of fatty acids, producing a clear bar thats suited to acne-prone skin.

Foaming gels and lotions

These cleansers â€œare typically oil free and water based, making them best for oily skin,â€ says Dr. Kenet, author of How to Wash Your Face.

One to try: LancÃ´me CrÃ¨me Mousse Confort ($25; lancome-usa.com). Sensitive types should note that the lathering effect can be a little drying, adds Ranella Hirsch, MD, a dermatologist in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Non-foaming creams

Cream-based cleansers are good for dry, sensitive skin. â€œThey leave a moisturizing film on the skin, which can prevent irritation,â€ says Cynthia Bailey, MD, a dermatologist in Sebastopol, California. Our pick: Origins Pure Cream Rinseable Cleanser ($20; origins.com).

Next Page:Â Cleansing oils [ pagebreak ]Oils

Cleansing oils gently erase dirt and add moisture. Try Sephora Supreme Cleansing Oil ($14; sephora.com). However, â€œif youre sensitive, oils may not be for you,â€ Dr. Hirsch says.

Towelettes

When youre making the mad dash from office to gym to dinner, cleansing cloths can be a godsend. We like Garnier The Refreshing Remover Cleansing Towelettes ($6; mass retailers). â€œBut they dont clean as thoroughly as water and a cleanser, so they should be used only if you cant get to a sink,â€ says Debra Jaliman, MD, a New York City dermatologist and author of Skin Rules.

Deep-cleansing masks

Best for oily skin, these products use clay-like materials such as kaolin and bentonite to clear pores. Leave them on for 15 to 30 minutes, giving them time to dissolve and remove dirt and oil, Hammer says. Try Kiehls Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque ($24; kiehls.com).

STEP 2: Tweak your routine

Weve been washing our faces since our moms stopped bathing us, but still may need to adjust our technique to get the most out of products.

Some guidelines:

Pick your tool

Want a more advanced option than using your hands? Derms love exfoliating cleansing brushes, such as the Clarisonic Mia2 Sonic Skin Cleansing System ($149; Macys). It helps rev up circulation, promoting healthier skin tissue, Dr. Bank explains.

Keep things warm

Avoid extremes, like hot H20, which can lead to redness, often around the nose and cheeks, Dr. Hirsch says. Love to wash your face in the shower? Turn down the temp while rinsing your face.