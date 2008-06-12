10 Small Diet and Exercise Tricks That Get Big Results

You're more likely to reach your goals by making slow, steady changes.(FOTOLIA)When it comes to type 2 diabetes , you need diet and exercise goals that encourage you to succeed—not ones that set you up to fail, says Ann Goebel-Fabbri, PhD, a psychologist and investigator at the Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston.

"I think goals have to be small and incredibly well spelled out for people. Everyone has the experience of going to a health practitioner and being told something very vague: 'You know, you really ought to lose weight.' What does that mean? How do I lose weight, how many pounds, using what tools? Goals need to be broken down into small nuts and bolts," she says.