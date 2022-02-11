Policies
Advertising Policy
Updated June 15, 2016
To help us maintain the resources needed to create the quality content you deserve, we accept advertisements on our website. We greatly value transparency and hope that this policy leaves you feeling even more confident about the content and service we provide.
Health.com accepts advertising on all of its sites but maintains a strict and clear separation between advertising and editorial content. Please see our Advertising Policy for full details on how advertisements and sponsored content are distinguished on our pages and the guidelines to which they must adhere.
Special attention is paid to featuring advertising in a way that will not interfere with your reading experience. This relates to both page design and the number of ads we choose to feature on a page.
Health.com maintains a distinct separation between advertising and editorial content.
- All advertising or sponsored content on Health.com is clearly and unambiguously distinguished from editorial content through borders or other distinguishing elements and/or identified as an "Ad," "Advertisement," "Sponsored" or a similar designation indicating that the content is being provided by or on behalf of the sponsor.
- All "native" ads or paid content are identified as an "Ad," "Advertisement," "Sponsored" or a similar designation indicating that the content is being provided by or on behalf of the sponsor.
- All "native" ads or paid content are identified as an "Ad," "Advertisement," "Sponsored" or a similar designation indicating that the content is being provided by or on behalf of the sponsor.
- Editorial content on the Health.com sites is not influenced by advertisements unless the content is sponsored content, in which case, the content will be clearly demarcated and identified with the title "Ad," "Advertisement," or "Sponsored", or a similar designation, indicating that the content is being provided by or on behalf of an advertiser or sponsor.
- All advertisements and sponsored content appearing on Health.com are subject to the Guidelines found here.