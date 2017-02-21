5 Natural Ways to Treat Symptoms of PMS

There’s no denying it: PMS is a pain (literally). If you’ve never experienced premenstrual syndrome, lucky you! But for about 85% of women in the population, PMS is a monthly struggle. Each of these women gets at least one symptom the week before their period every month, such as cramps, bloating, fatigue, mood swings, or irritability, just to name a few. And while there’s no actual cure for PMS, there are a number of treatments and lifestyle changes that could else ease your monthly woes. For example, even though working up a sweat is probably the last thing you want to do when your body is aching, exercise can actually help reduce your PMS pains. And although you’re likely craving an entire chocolate cake, eating excess sugar and salt can make you feel way worse. So do yourself a favor: Be mindful of your diet, and opt for foods like fruits, veggies, and whole grains. Your body will thank you! To learn more clever tips for quelling your PMS, watch this video to learn five ways to ditch your symptoms, naturally.