This Man's Tribute to His Dog Will Make You Want to Hug Your Pets NOW

If you’ve ever lost a beloved dog, you know that unique brand of heartbreak mixed with gratitude for the incredible bond you shared. Those are the emotions behind this beautiful seven-minute film shot by Oregon photographer Ben Moon as a tribute to his husky-pit bull mix, Denali, who passed away last year.

Told from the dog’s perspective, the film chronicles the pair’s friendship and adventures against breathtaking backdrops. “[Ben] didn’t feel as comfortable in the city, so we traveled a lot,” a voice meant to be Denali's explains. The two were inseparable—even when Moon was battling cancer: “If anyone had tried to take me out of that hospital room, I would have bitten their face,” Denali says.

It's been a year since Denali passed on, I still miss that guy! My mom snapped this photo of us in '04 while I was in the hospital after cancer surgery. Denali never left my side during that intense year, and I was so grateful for his companionship and to the nurses who let him stay with me. #mansbestfriend A photo posted by Ben Moon (@ben_moon) on Feb 2, 2015 at 8:28pm PST

Years later, their roles are reversed when Denali is the one struggling with cancer. As the dog reaches his last days, Ben takes Denali on a tour of all their favorite spots—until Denali lets him know he’s ready to go.

It doesn't seem at all surprising that Moon’s soulful tribute won the Best of Festival and People’s Choice awards at Colorado’s 5Point Film Festival this spring; even if you've never had a pup, or lost one, you may need to grab more than a few hankies after screening it.

