This Adorable Video Is a Good Reminder Why You Really Shouldn't Pet Service Dogs

Get ready to feel all kinds of puppy love: The video below tells the story of a 23-year-old woman who suffers regular fainting spells, and the service dog named Colt who helps her get through them safely.

The clip from Stirred Up explains that about 15 minutes before Janaye has an attack, Colt warns her by nudging her hand repeatedly, so she can lie down in a safe place. The dog then monitors his owner, checking her heart rate and breathing. In the video, you can see Colt resting his head and paws on Janaye's chest. In case of an emergency, Colt knows how to call for help

Janaye decided to film the clip, which has now been viewed 36 million views, as a reminder that dogs like Colt have serious work to do, around the clock. That's why it's so important to resist petting and interacting with service dogs—no matter how crazy cute they are. As the video text points out, "If they get distracted, it can be life-threatening!"