Running With Your Dog: 17 Dos and Don'ts

Your dog may be the ultimate exercise partner. Think about it: dogs are always eager to spend more time with you, they have plenty of excess energy to burn, and temptation to skip a scheduled sweat session melts away when your furry friend stands at the front door, leash in mouth, ready to log a few miles with you.

Before you hit the pavement, though, you'll need to train your pooch to run with you. Here's how to make your run enjoyable and rewarding for both you and your best (furry) friend.