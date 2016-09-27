4 Ways Pets Help Relieve Stress

Did you know your favorite furry friend could actually help boost your mental health? Pets have a whole lot of therapeutic traits, including positive effects on your hormones and blood pressure. Watch the video to see how your pup can provide you with stress relief, health benefits, and more.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

They lower stress hormones: Hanging out with a dog after a stressful event reduces levels of the stress hormone cortisol.

They can bring down your blood pressure: Stress is associated with accelerated heart rate and blood pressure. Pets promote relaxation and may help alleviate these stress symptoms.

They let you step outside your own problems: When extra stressed, take your dog for a quick 10-minute walk. Seeing your pup appreciate the little things as you stroll will help you do the same.

Pets provide real therapy: If you have a mental or psychiatric disability, you may have to get a note from your doctor to get your dog certified as an emotional support animal.