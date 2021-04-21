Are Your Pets Sleeping Enough? Here’s How to Make Sure They’re Sleeping Well

You may have noticed your dog or cat sleeps a lot. Our pets need more sleep than we do, but they need it for the same reasons: It's critical for their overall health and well-being, as well as their ability to learn and absorb information. "Brain function is made better through sleep; it's very clear that learning, normal brain development, and even healthier aging are all helped by good sleep," says Joan Hendricks, VMD, dean emerita of the School of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. So how much do we really differ? "People will sleep anywhere from about 6 to 8 hours per day, while dogs will typically sleep 12 to 14 hours a day and cats will sleep anywhere from 16 to even 20 hours a day," says Albert Ahn, DVM, veterinary advisor for Myos Pet. Dogs tend to be social sleepers, which is why your pup is likely to follow you to bed at night, nap while you're busy at work, and be ready for play at any time of day. Cats, however, are naturally nocturnal due to their hunter instinct; they will sleep a lot of the day and be alert and active at night.