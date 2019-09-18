The 8 Best Grooming Products for Your Pet

Keep your furry friend looking (and smelling!) good with these new grooming products.
What dog doesn’t love the outdoors? Sniffing the trees, running through fields, rolling in mud: pure bliss. But when a muddy pup tries to bring all their fun into your pristine-white living room aesthetic, the dirt has got to go. We found the latest and greatest bath time products to keep your furry friend looking, feeling, and smelling great. Cue the (clean) cuddles!
RELATED: How to Brush Your Dog’s Teeth
1
Bissell Barkbath QT Portable Dog Bath & Grooming System
It’s like a vacuum cleaner for your dog. The nozzle gets beneath the fur to allow shampoo to penetrate.
2
Brandless Itch Soothing Spray
This sulfate-free spray is loaded with oatmeal, shea butter, and aloe vera to help soothe skin and keep your cat or dog from scratching.
3
Bodhi Dog Nose Balm
This balm is made with all-natural ingredients like shea butter and jojoba oil to treat and protect dry and cracked noses.
4
Kiehl’s Cuddly-Coat Grooming Shampoo and Grooming Rinse
A mix of chamomile and glycerin helps moisturize your pet’s coat to keep it soft.
5
Max-Bone Aloe & Oatmeal Cleansing Wipes
No time for a bath? These wipes give your pet a quick refresh. They’re especially great for cleaning your pet’s feet.
6
Greenbone Bamboo Detangler Pet Brush
The bristles are gentle to your pet’s skin and easily glide through hair, leaving behind a silkier coat.