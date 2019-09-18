The 8 Best Grooming Products for Your Pet

Keep your furry friend looking (and smelling!) good with these new grooming products.

By Vanessa Powell
September 18, 2019

What dog doesn’t love the outdoors? Sniffing the trees, running through fields, rolling in mud: pure bliss. But when a muddy pup tries to bring all their fun into your pristine-white living room aesthetic, the dirt has got to go. We found the latest and greatest bath time products to keep your furry friend looking, feeling, and smelling great. Cue the (clean) cuddles!

1
Bissell Barkbath QT Portable Dog Bath & Grooming System

It’s like a vacuum cleaner for your dog. The nozzle gets beneath the fur to allow shampoo to penetrate.

2
Brandless Itch Soothing Spray

This sulfate-free spray is loaded with oatmeal, shea butter, and aloe vera to help soothe skin and keep your cat or dog from scratching.

3
Bodhi Dog Nose Balm

This balm is made with all-natural ingredients like shea butter and jojoba oil to treat and protect dry and cracked noses.

4
Kiehl’s Cuddly-Coat Grooming Shampoo and Grooming Rinse

A mix of chamomile and glycerin helps moisturize your pet’s coat to keep it soft.

5
Max-Bone Aloe & Oatmeal Cleansing Wipes

No time for a bath? These wipes give your pet a quick refresh. They’re especially great for cleaning your pet’s feet.

6
Greenbone Bamboo Detangler Pet Brush

The bristles are gentle to your pet’s skin and easily glide through hair, leaving behind a silkier coat.

7
Gerrard Larriett Natural Breath Freshener and Teeth & Gum Cleaner

Spritz this all-natural aloe vera and mint spray into your dog’s or cat’s mouth to clean gums and teeth.

8
Well & Good Guillotine Nail Clippers

These clippers make fast, precise work of safely trimming a dog’s nails. They’re especially great for larger pups.

