Grumpy Cat Lifetime Movie? Best. News. Ever.

A Holly Jolly Christmas? Don’t count on it.

Not content with merely being a successful recording artist, a commercial spokeskitty and a beloved American pop culture icon, Grumpy Cat is about to add another credit to her growing IMDb page: star of her very own holiday special, a live-action Lifetime Original Movie, called “Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever.” Supplying the voice for the cantankerous feline: Aubrey Plaza (aka bitchy-resting-face sufferer April Ludgate on NBC’s Parks and Recreation).

RELATED: Dos and Don'ts for Dealing with Anger

The premise here: Grumpy Cat (whose real name is Tardar Sauce) plays a shopping mall pet store resident who never gets adopted (you know—that pissed-off puss and all), until a little girl, who can actually hear Grumpy’s voice, decides to rescue the penned-in tabby on Christmas Eve, after the mall closes. Hijinks ensue, and despite the flick’s gloomy title, we’re guessing a pretty wonderful holiday is had by all.

The movie is scheduled to air November 29thGrumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever, and we are so there.

RELATED: 10 Things You Should Never Do When You're Angry