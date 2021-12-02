The 8 Best Gifts for Your Pet This Holiday Season

These presents are good for a pet’s health and wellness—and there are some built-in benefits for her humans, too!
By Hannah Harper December 02, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Dogs

Credit: Courtesy of manufacturers

Kurgo Step-n-Strobe Dog Shoes

Paw protection is a must for dogs logging miles on sand, dirt, rocks, pavement, or snow with their pet parent. These booties include navigational lights for easy visibility at night: Green lights on the right side and red lights on the left indicate the direction your dog is heading, even from a distance.

$70.00
shop it
petco.com
Credit: Courtesy of manufacturers

Tuff Mutt Hands Free Dog Leash

Run, walk, and hike with your dog freely. The 4-foot-long leash clips around your waist to keep your dog safely by your side, while two smartly placed handles let you quickly get more control if needed.

$25.00
shop it
chewy.com
Credit: Courtesy of manufacturers

Wild One Travel Carrier

Keep your small pup safe, calm, and out from underfoot, whether you're on a plane or a local bus. The interior cushion also unfolds into a bed, so she can rest easy wherever she goes.

$125.00
shop it
petco.com
Credit: Courtesy of manufacturers

Aquapaw Pro Grooming Tool

This silicone brush—with garden hose and showerhead attachments—makes it easy to clean even the coarsest or shaggiest fur. Only good (and healthy) hair days ahead!

$45.00
shop it
petco.com

Cats

Credit: Courtesy of manufacturers

PetFusion Ultimate Cat Scratcher Lounge

Scratching benefits claw health, promotes exercise, and relieves stress in your cat. But it would be better if it didn't happen on human furniture. This lounger is more stylish than most cardboard scratchers, and she'll love using it.

$50.00
shop it
chewy.com
Credit: Courtesy of manufacturers

Furrytail Clear Drinking Cat Filtered Water Fountain

Did you know cats tend to prefer moving water? Some think it's a carryover instinct from the wild, where running water was safe and standing was not—so this flowing fountain might inspire them to drink up.

$70.00
shop it
chewy.com
Credit: Courtesy of manufacturers

Cheerble Cat Ball

If you're tired of fishing toys out from under the dresser, the couch, or the fridge, try this smart ball. It rolls and jumps on its own when bopped by your cat's nose or paws, and it also senses walls, furniture, or other obstacles and automatically moves away from them. Play on!

$45.00
shop it
chewy.com
Credit: Courtesy of manufacturers

3.0 Softer Cat Self Groomer With Catnip

This brush attaches to a corner of the wall so your cat can freely rub up against it; she'll get feel-good scratches while the brush collects loose hair. A small compartment for catnip adds extra enticement.

$16.00
shop it
walmart.com

This article originally appeared in the December 2021 issue of Health Magazine. Click here to subscribe today!

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter

© Copyright Health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com