The 8 Best Gifts for Your Pet This Holiday Season
Dogs
Related Items
Kurgo Step-n-Strobe Dog Shoes
Paw protection is a must for dogs logging miles on sand, dirt, rocks, pavement, or snow with their pet parent. These booties include navigational lights for easy visibility at night: Green lights on the right side and red lights on the left indicate the direction your dog is heading, even from a distance.
Tuff Mutt Hands Free Dog Leash
Run, walk, and hike with your dog freely. The 4-foot-long leash clips around your waist to keep your dog safely by your side, while two smartly placed handles let you quickly get more control if needed.
Wild One Travel Carrier
Keep your small pup safe, calm, and out from underfoot, whether you're on a plane or a local bus. The interior cushion also unfolds into a bed, so she can rest easy wherever she goes.
Cats
Related Items
PetFusion Ultimate Cat Scratcher Lounge
Scratching benefits claw health, promotes exercise, and relieves stress in your cat. But it would be better if it didn't happen on human furniture. This lounger is more stylish than most cardboard scratchers, and she'll love using it.
Furrytail Clear Drinking Cat Filtered Water Fountain
Did you know cats tend to prefer moving water? Some think it's a carryover instinct from the wild, where running water was safe and standing was not—so this flowing fountain might inspire them to drink up.
Cheerble Cat Ball
If you're tired of fishing toys out from under the dresser, the couch, or the fridge, try this smart ball. It rolls and jumps on its own when bopped by your cat's nose or paws, and it also senses walls, furniture, or other obstacles and automatically moves away from them. Play on!
This article originally appeared in the December 2021 issue of Health Magazine. Click here to subscribe today!
