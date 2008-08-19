Are Cats or Dogs Better for Your Health?

Dogs are good for …
1. Boosting your mood. More than 80 percent of new owners report feeling happier.
2. Making friends. British researchers found that owners who walk their dogs meet a lot of new people.
3. Losing weight. Dog walkers lose an average of 14 pounds in a year, a University of Missouri study says.
Cats are good for …
1. Helping you chill. Most owners say their cats help them relax.
2. Protecting your heart. A recent study shows that cat owners are 40 percent less likely to die of a heart attack than those without cats.
3. Ditching asthma. Kids with cats may get an immunity boost, Columbia University researchers say.
